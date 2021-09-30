the 2 strong choices of Sampaoli

Olympique de Marseille faces Galatasaray this Thursday evening, for their second outing in the Europa League (9 p.m.). Here is the probable composition of the Marseille club.

After a frustrating draw against Lokomotiv Moscow (1-1), Olympique de Marseille will try to collect their first success in this Europa League campaign, this Thursday evening, against Galatasaray (kick off at 9 p.m.). Jorge Sampaoli has almost all of his strength for this highly anticipated match.





Mandanda and Milik holders?

Back in the squad, Arkadiusz Milik could experience his first start of the season. The Pole would then be supported by Dimitri Payet, while Ünder and De la Fuente are expected to dynamite the sides. Guendouzi, summoned this Thursday for the France team, is also expected in the midfield, as are Rongier and Gueye. The now traditional three-way defense should consist of Caleta-Car, Balerdi and Luan Peres. Finally, Steve Mandanda may have an opportunity to revive if he starts in goal.

The probable composition of OM: Mandanda – Caleta-Car, Balerdi, Peres – Rongier, Gueye – Ünder, Guendouzi, Payet, De la Fuente – Milik.

