The 239 gold coins found in a mansion sold for one million euros

The treasure was discovered at the end of 2019 in a manor in Plozévet in Finistère. While carrying out restoration work in the house, three craftsmen unearthed 239 gold pieces kept in a metal box. The coins, minted during the reigns of Louis XIII and Louis XIV, were auctioned for more than one million euros during a sale at the Ivoire Angers / Deloys house held on Wednesday.

According to the auction house, 235 gold coins were sold out of the 239 finds, while four coins were kept by the owners as a souvenir. The parts “were estimated in full at 250,000 / 300,000 euros,” recalls the Angevin auction house. Before the sale, nineteen of them had been pre-empted by the Musée de la Monnaie in Paris.





The fruit of the sale shared between the artisans and the owners

Among the most notable sales, a Louis d’Or à la Croix de Templiers from 1640, minted in Paris. Listed for 8,000 euros it went for 46,000 euros. A double Louis with a long wick from 1646, minted in Dijon, with the distinction of being listed at only 120 copies, and put on sale at 8,000 euros, also sold for 46,000 euros. “The auctions were happening everywhere, indoors, on the Internet and on the phone,” commented Florian d’Oysonville, auctioneer at Deloys Angers. Among the other coins which were put on sale between 600 and 2,900 euros, several coins were also auctioned at 1,200 euros.

The proceeds of the sale will be divided in two, half for the three craftsmen who discovered the treasure, half for the owners, according to the law in force in France until July 2016.