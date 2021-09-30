the appeal of Ari Boulogne, illegitimate son of Alain Delon, rejected

The French courts have made their decision regarding Ari Boulogne’s claim. While the photographer wanted Alain Delon to recognize him as his son, his request was rejected on appeal by the Court of Orleans.

The question has arisen for many years. Is Ari Boulogne the brother of Anthony, Anouchka and Alain-Fabien Delon? As confirmed by the daily Liberation, the request for recognition of paternity launched by the photographer towards the actor Alain Delon was referred to the Swiss courts.

Currently 58 years old, Ari Boulogne is the son of singer Nico. More than two decades ago, the young man went to court to obtain proof of his parentage with Alain Delon.

However, his request was unsuccessful in 2001. The illegitimate son of the sacred monster then decided to appeal to the Court of Orleans. He seized the jurisdiction of Center-Val de Loire because Alain Delon owns a house in this locality.

However, according to the decision of the Orleans court, the French courts are not in a position to rule on this case. Indeed, according to information reported by Le Figaro on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, Alain Delon has lived in Switzerland since 1984.

The 85-year-old actor has a Swiss passport, pays his taxes, gets medical treatment and votes in Switzerland. Thus, the recognition of paternity requested by Christian Aaron Boulogne cannot be judged by the courts of France.

A FILE CLASSIFIED IN FRANCE

As Alain Delon’s lawyer declared in the columns of Le Figaro, the decision of the Court of Orleans is wise and fair.

“It is now a closed case in France”,

Regarding Alain Delon, he never admitted to being Ari Boulogne’s father. Although Jean-Paul Belmondo’s sidekick admits having lived a short romance with singer Nico in the 60s, he disputes his paternity.

However, Ari was raised by Edith Boulogne, the mother of Alain Delon, when he was a child. He was adopted by Paul Bologne in 1977, the stepfather of the “Pool” actor. Alain Delon had a great bond with Ari Bologne, even if he never considered him as his descendant.

“You don’t have my eyes, you don’t have my hair. You are not my son (…) I only slept with your mother once ‘”,



A family affair that continues to be talked about a lot.

