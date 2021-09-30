The bad effects of teleworking, according to Microsoft

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 at 3:51 p.m.Updated Sep 30, 2021, 5:02 PM

Several studies have recently cooled the most ardent defenders of telework, one of the most important changes that the Covid has brought to our lives. This is the case of a study of researchers employed by Microsoft.

The latter had access to e-mails, phone calls, all other forms of electronic interactions between employees as well as the connection times of more than 60,000 Microsoft employees over the first six months of 2020. This is the behavior of all American employees of the software publisher, except that of managers, which was studied before and after the outbreak of the Covid in March 2020.

Fewer bridges, more silos

While their employer is a big beneficiary of the development of teleworking through its services such as Teams messaging, researchers find that working remotely has rather negative effects. “Company-wide teleworking has made the worker collaboration network more static and siled, with fewer bridges between different parties,” they note. Clearly, “the various divisions of Microsoft were less connected to each other” during the pandemic, they exchanged less, making “more difficult for employees to acquire and share new information”. Communication has increasingly taken place “in silos”.

The mechanism is quite simple and ultimately intuitive. Employees have spent most of their time interacting with close collaborators they know well, to the detriment of those more distant from them in the company. As a result, their new knowledge is impoverished compared to a world in which people meet on company premises.





It is difficult in these conditions to make the business function optimally, even when your name is Microsoft and you have all the digital tools to interact. Especially since the giant of Redmond, in Washington State, must innovate in the face of competitors. However, innovation requires the sharing of information. However, there is a limit to the interpretation of the study: it was conducted at a time when all of the company’s employees were working at home, whereas in the future, employees will probably be called upon to telecommute one, two or three days a week only. It is possible that the few days in the office are enough to facilitate the exchanges in the company.

Worrisome side effects

At the same time, in a recent memo, economists at Deutsche Bank believe that public opinion towards remote working “is slowly being reversed”. According to them, “evidence now shows worrying side effects” of teleworking. They cite the deterioration in the mental health of employees, the reduction in interactions, the difficulties in integrating new graduates into the company… Some companies are indeed commenting on the beneficial effects of teleworking. Others are trying to adapt their operation. For six months, Zoom meetings have been banned at Citigroup on Fridays. However, nothing says that the executives of the American bank respect this order from above.