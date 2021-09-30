the best ally of the electric car

Panic scenes in England. Since last week, our neighbors across the Channel have been facing a fuel shortage. As we have already seen in France, the drying up of stations was accelerated by a rush of British motorists on the pumps. What cause strong tensions in the queues, some drivers coming to blows.

The UK shortage is rooted in supply chain issues. There are 100,000 unfilled driver positions. It is a consequence of Brexit, with a lack of manpower. In Le Figaro, Jean-Alain Andrivon, economist specializing in the United Kingdom at Rexecode, explains: “20,000 foreign truck drivers have returned to their countries of origin, in particular the countries of Eastern Europe”. To calm the crisis, the government earlier this week called on army drivers to be ready. The country will also relax its visa policy.

And meanwhile, for electric car drivers… all is well! By refueling at a public terminal that does not fear the shortage of juice or directly at home, owners of a trendy model are obviously not concerned. After being mocked for their choice of an electric that requires hours of charging every 300 km, many take their revenge by doubling the long queues that lead to the pumps, gazing at thirsty drivers for unleaded. It has become a subject of humor on social networks, with numerous posts on Twitter or Instagram to mock the “thermal team”, many having had the same idea of ​​using the head of famous host Jeremy Clarkson.











More seriously, this fuel shortage is a new selling point for the electric car. The newspaper “The Guardian” gives the example of Martin Miller, who created EV Experts, a company specializing in the sale of electric cars: in recent days, he has seen an influx of customers. His schedule for the week is packed with testing and his stock has melted. Martin Miller said: “People buy electric cars for environmental reasons, budget reasons, or because they like technology. But fuel scarcity is one of those times when people think ‘it’ is the sign that we must go electric ‘”. A craze that has been observed all over the country.







Already launched, the United Kingdom having recorded the end of thermal models by 2035, the switch to electric will therefore be accelerated by this epidemic of dry stations, especially since, if the situation on the side of pumps s Improving, the risk of shortages will continue to hover with these labor concerns. The 10,500 visas urgently released last weekend by the British government are only valid for three months.