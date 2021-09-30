the British join forces with Italy, Sweden and Japan to create the Scaf competitor

The race to create the first “airplane of the future” is tightening. For its Tempest, the British will be helped by Italy, Sweden and Japan with the objective of an operational aircraft in 2035.

Alliances are organizing to develop Tempest, the 6th generation fighter jet project led by the United Kingdom. BAE Systems is expected to conclude partnerships with Italy and Sweden by the end of the year. Discussions are also reportedly underway with Japan. The goal is to reduce costs and present a demonstrator as quickly as possible.

“We challenge ourselves to deliver the Tempest system in half the time we delivered Typhoon,” said Michael Christie, program director for BAE Rolls-Royce.

The aim is for the development program to start in 2025 to unveil an operational aircraft by 2035. Michael Christie told Reuters that contracts with Italy and Sweden would cover the design and evaluation phase while discussions with Japan were about a technology partnership.

According to the Opex360 site, the Italian and Swedish companies that will join this project could be Leonardo and Saab. Remember that Leonardo indirectly participates in the Franco-German-Spanish Scaf via the German company Hensoldt in which the Italian took a 25.1% stake.

The Tempest project, which includes with BAE Rolls-Royce, the European missile manufacturer MBDA and the British subsidiary of Leonardo, has a budget of 2.7 billion dollars from the British government until 2025 with in addition 900 million dollars from private companies over the same period.





And the Scaf …

It is not known which Japanese company will be a partner of Tempest, nor what the consequences of this alliance will be on the development of the F-3, also known as FX, the Japanese 6th generation aircraft. Scheduled to enter service in 2035, project management of this device has been entrusted to Mitsibushi. The engines are designed by Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries, Subaru and Fujitsu develop the landing systems and Toshiba is responsible for the on-board electronics.

Lockheed-Martin will also be part of the project, the Japan Times revealed in December. The American manufacturer of the F-35 will provide technical assistance for an integrated radar and missile system. It will also help Mitsubishi to improve the stealth of the aircraft. For this collaboration, the British BAE Systems and Rolls Royce were candidates.

The race to unveil the first aircraft of the future is tight. France, Germany and Spain announced in May that they had agreed on the next stages in the development of a future European combat aircraft (SCAF) involving, in particular, Dassault Aviation, Airbus and Indra.