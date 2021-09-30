the candidate reveals the real reasons for his dismissal

He is one of the biggest television stars of the moment. Bruno made French viewers dream by beating all records. The candidate of the show, Les 12 Coups de midi, has just exceeded one million euros in earnings and gifts on Saturday, September 25, 2021. With several hundred participations to his credit on TF1, the Toulousain continues the television shows in order to talk about his background and to confide a little more about his privacy.

Bruno answered Yann Barthès’ questions in Quotidien, on TMC, this Wednesday, September 29, 2021. The latter returned to his dismissal from Eurosport – while he was in charge of research at the channel’s advertising management, which occurred while that the young thirty-something began to shine on the first channel of France.





Bruno reveals to the host that this is certainly not due to his participation in Jean-Luc Reichmann’s game. “There was a PSE (Editor’s note: a Job Protection Plan) since Eurosport broadcast a lot of live programs. I took care of putting ads in the direct programs and in particular alpine skiing. Covid, there were not too many live sporting events, the revenues have fallen a little bit, “he says, without any bitterness.

And to add: “There was a plan in the company. I knew that I would be part of it because I was one of the last to arrive”. No regrets, therefore, for the neo millionaire who managed to do well. “Finally the show is (…)

Read more on the website of Here

VIDEO “I folded your car”: the accident of Benjamin Castaldi with the car … of Guillaume Genton

Koh-Lanta, The Legend: the funniest tweets of the fifth episode

Tomorrow belongs to us: Solène Hébert, the interpreter of Victoire, will she leave the series?

VIDEO Love is in the meadow: Nathalie deemed odious with her suitor, annoyed Internet users

VIDEO “I’ve always been afraid”: worried about his career, Bernard Montiel reveals how he protected his future