the early summary of episode 239 of Thursday, September 30

Gaëtan tells Stella to know about her charming photos and Teyssier continues to set his trap in place. As for Maxime, he reveals the secret of his past to Salomé.
Thursday September 30 in Here it all begins, who will welcome a new chef, Olivia’s ex-husband and where two former characters will make a remarkable comeback … While Maxime (Clément Rémiens reveals what he prefers in his relationship with Aurélie Pons) is watching an old photo, Salomé arrives. She asks him what’s going on with Amber (Claire Romain reveals that Amber wants revenge on Maxime). She knows he’s hiding something. She asks him many questions: “Did you know each other from before?“”Something happened ?“”She is a friend of your family“Questions that irritate the young man, who prefers not to answer. He gets angry and asks her to leave him alone.
Teyssier continues his trap against Louis
In the salt marshes, Gaëtan ends up revealing to Stella (Anaïs Parello) that he is current for his charming photos. She explains to him that she did this because she needed money when she lived in Los Angeles. She decides to close her account so that Noémie does not find out. Later, Lionel shows Greg the photos of Stella. Teyssier reveals to Rose that he asked Louis to revisit an Auguste Armand dish for next week’s Double A menu. On this occasion, he would like her to organize a big event and invite many chefs to come and taste it. Antoine’s partner accepts. After this conversation, Teyssier announces the news to Louis, who is very surprised. He promises not to miss it. Louis then announces the news to his mother, who believes he will never be able to succeed in a week. She’s sure Teyssier is trying to trick him.
Maxime reveals the whole truth about his past to Salomé
Salomé and Célia explain to Anaïs that Amber’s suicide attempt was actually a set-up by the latter with the help of Solal. Lisandro’s girlfriend can’t believe it. For his part, Maxime continues to look at photos. He receives a phone call from his mother (Ingrid Chauvin, who dazzled fans with her new haircut). He tells her that he found out that Jade, his ex-girlfriend from high school when he was 15, is actually Amber’s sister. “She wants to make me pay for what I did. At the same time, I can’t really blame him. It’s disgusting what I did“, says Maxime.”It was serious, it’s true. But you were 15, you were a kid. You’re not like that now“, replies Chloe.”But I did it anyway“, adds the student.
Later, Anaïs finds Maxime to apologize for not having believed him. She asks him if he will go talk to Antoine now that he has proof: the message that Ambre sent to Solal (Benjamin Douba-Paris reveals an anecdote about Emmanuel Moire). The young man tells him that he doesn’t want to say anything. He prefers to move on. Anaïs advises him to tell the truth about his past to Salomé. The young man listens to her and tells Salomé everything. He tells her all about Jade. He reveals to her that at the time, he had made a bet with a friend. The first one who slept with her had won.
Amber reveals to Maxime that Jade, his sister, committed suicide because of him
So he slept with Jade and then sent a nude photo of her to his buddy to prove that he had won. Except that the photo was seen by everyone in their high school. It was hell for Jade and her family decided to move to Paris. Salomé thinks Maxime should do something and confront Amber. Charlène (Pola Petrenko, who reveals herself on Instagram) reveals to Ambre (Claire Romain, who also has a polyamorous relationship) that Teyssier made the decision to fire Maxime from the institute. She is relieved. But after that, Celia confesses to him that she has proof of her lie and that she sent it to Maxime. The redhead then finds Maxime, who tells her that he knows she is Jade’s sister. Amber reveals to him that his sister committed suicide after their move from Sète.