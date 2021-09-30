the Energy Regulatory Commission suggests that the increase in November does not align with market prices

The president of CRE estimates that the increase in tariffs could be greater than 15% next month “if nothing happens”, after several months of increase.

The increase in gas tariffs applied to French people scheduled for November will not be able to keep up with market prices, estimated Thursday, September 30, the president of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), the authority responsible for proposing the variations. price to the government.

“To help people, they say that the increase to be made in November cannot be that of the market“, Jean-François Carenco told journalists on the sidelines of the gas congress. On Wednesday, Jean-François Carenco estimated on France 2 that the price increase could be greater than 15% next month “if nothing happens», After several months of increase.

3 million households affected

The regulated sales tariffs applied by Engie to nearly 3 million households normally follow supply costs on the market. But these are blazing with the global economic recovery and supply issues. These regulated prices will increase by 12.6% including tax on October 1. “The Prime Minister will speak this evening, I am waiting for what he will say. Afterwards, once he has said what the objective was, it is up to those in charge – I am thinking of Engie, the DGEC (general directorate for energy and climate), the CRE – to propose ways and means to ensure that the decision applies“, Continued Jean-François Carenco Thursday.

A little earlier on France Info, the secretary general of the CFDT Laurent Berger had deemed it necessary to “increase again»The energy check and«to broaden»To more beneficiaries, while the executive had already announced an exceptional payment of 100 euros in December for some 6 million households benefiting from the energy check. According to Jean-François Carenco, the measures should also help energy consuming companies. “If, for example, we lower VAT, it doesn’t make sense for industries, so it’s not the right solution“, He argued.

The Prime Minister, Jean Castex, must announce the measures of the government to cope with the increase in energy prices Thursday evening on the television news of TF1.