The fabulous fate of Sébastien Thill, executioner of Real Madrid with Sheriff Tiraspol

A goal can change the course of a life. And when, in addition, we are talking about a magnificent recovery from the left, lodged in the top corner of Thibaut Courtois, for a historic victory for the petit poucet, Sheriff Tiraspol, who is participating for the first time in the most prestigious of European competitions, at the end of the suspense on the lawn of Real Madrid, 13 times winner of the Champions League, the spirits are marked forever. Sébastien Thill (27) can attest to this. The midfielder saw his life switch to another dimension this Tuesday evening, thanks to his sumptuous achievement and the success of the Moldovans at the Santiago Bernabéu (1-2). He became the first Luxembourger (Miralem Pjanic chose Bosnian nationality) to score in C1. Obviously, in the country, everyone speaks only to him, like The essential and Tageblatt.

What follows after this advertisement

The beautiful story goes around Europe, with papers in Marca or the Daily Mail, his tattoo on his left leg – his back dreaming of the Cup with the big ears – fueling the fairy tale even more. And it must be said that a few months ago, this scenario would have been very difficult to predict, as explained to us by its representative Ahmed Nouma. “At the start of last season, he was still here in Luxembourg (at Football Club Progrès Niederkorn, editor’s note), he played a league match and then a qualifying match for the Europa League. Then he went to Russia, to FC Tambov, where things went wrong with the club, financially. So he left in the winter, he signed to Sheriff Tiraspol. And after almost a season since leaving Luxembourg, he finds himself in the Champions’ League. Everything happened really fast”, he told us.

Feet on the ground

However, the Luxembourg international (16 selections, 1 goal), which capsized the happiness of the two brothers Vincent and Olivier, also professional and international A footballers, keeps his feet on the ground. “Sébastien is passionate about football, he only focuses on that. He lives things calmly and naturally. We had each other on the phone this Wednesday morning. Tuesday night, we sent messages because they had a flight right after the game. He approaches things with a lot of calm. He is someone who is very cool in life, in his way of being, he does not get carried away. He is very happy, but I think he does not yet realize the impact that this goal and this victory is going to have on his life. Here in Luxembourg, it will follow him all his life. He is the first Luxembourger to score in the Champions League. It has a huge impact! ”, explained his agent, quite proud of his colt’s achievement, but not really surprised.





“I experienced it with joy and pride, but without too much shock or surprise. It’s a team that I have been following since the start of its qualifications and when you watch all the Sheriff’s matches, you are not surprised by their performance against Real. They eliminated Red Star Belgrade, then Dinamo Zagreb. They beat Shakhtar Donetsk too. I have seen all of their matches, they are still strong behind and disciplined. Their performance didn’t really surprise me. I don’t bet, but if I had to bet, I would have put N2 (laughs) ”, he slipped us, then confessing that he had had a premonition. “The day before the match, I sent him a message: I feel that you are going to score tomorrow. I told him he would score a free kick with his magic left paw, I was not far away. But I felt he was going to score. He is a very endearing boy and I felt that on an occasion like this he was going to shine. Of course, it’s surprising, but somewhere it was hoped and wished. It’s extraordinary”.

A great example

Solicited from all sides, the representative, despite the impact that this performance may have on the rest of the career of his protégé, keeps a certain distance. He can already see further, without panicking. “I have already experienced similar situations. I stay calm. We don’t get carried away too much. He plays, he continues. Afterwards, we will see what presents itself for the rest of his career. We appreciate the moment. Before being an agent, I liked football. So I just savor the moment. He just has to keep his momentum going and when it is time to see if we can go higher, we will see. We must not think of anything else and live the present moment fully. Many agents have written to me, probably to Sébastien as well. I don’t really like it. I am more of a career agent, I like to support my players. Today, we appreciate the moment and we leave it for the future. It is not my concern ”, he told us.

He also hopes that the trajectory of Sébastien Thill will give ideas to the talents of the area. “There is talent in Luxembourg, but it’s difficult to leave here, because the perception of the championship is that of a weak league, which is true. But there are two or three professional clubs where there is talent. Afterwards, a good player, wherever he plays, remains a good player. If I see that he can go elsewhere, thanks to his intrinsic qualities, we work. Many Luxembourgers did not go to academies but succeed abroad. Sébastien and his brother Olivier (24, Vorskla in Ukraine) are good examples. Gerson Rodrigues, in Troyes, too. It is very beautiful. And that gives hope to many players ”, he concluded.