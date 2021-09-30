The France team could play in a friendly in Qatar in 2022

The Blues in Qatar in 2022, this is the ultimate goal of coach Didier Deschamps and his players, with a view to qualifying for the next World Cup, which will take place in a little over a year. But according to our information, the France team could discover Doha in March, if the hypothesis of a friendly match against Qatar materializes.
“ It is in reflection “, Confirms the FFF, which does not yet have designated opponents for the two meetings scheduled for March in the calendar of the Blues. The possible holding of this meeting, which would be financed by the small emirate of the Gulf, organizer of the next World Cup, came back in the pipes last spring. But it must also have the approval of Deschamps, concerned about his sporting interest.
A first project for spring 2020
Sacred Asian champion for the first time in its history in early 2019, Qatar had already tested the waters two years ago. A contact made via officials of Aspire, the huge sports complex dedicated to high level in Doha.
The idea that germinated, with the consent of the French authorities, was that of a mini-tournament of European teams (including Portugal), which could have been mounted in early spring 2020, before the Euro. With Qatar-France opening, for the inauguration of one of the stadiums for the next World Cup.
But the health crisis passed by there, the Euro was postponed by one year and, at the time, Noël Le Graët, the boss of the “3F”, gave his priority to the organization of an Algeria- France. A goal today under the extinguisher, which gives Qatar a chance to receive the reigning world champions in six months.