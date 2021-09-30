The French Ambassador back in Washington

Philippe Etienne was recalled for consultations on September 17 after the submarine crisis, a first between the two allies.

The French ambassador to the United States returned to Washington on Wednesday, September 29, two weeks after the start of an unprecedented crisis between the two close transatlantic allies. Philippe Étienne landed in the afternoon at an airport in the American federal capital, we learned from the embassy.

His recall to Paris “For consultations”, decided on September 17 by French President Emmanuel Macron, was a first between France and the United States. It was the most spectacular reaction of the French authorities to protest against the new partnership announced two days earlier by US President Joe Biden with Australia and the United Kingdom in the Indo-Pacific region, which had the collateral effect to torpedo a mega contract for submarines concluded by Paris with Canberra.





“Blow in the back”

The French government had denounced a “Blow in the back” and an “Brutal decision”, assimilating the method of the Democratic president to the unilateralism so decried by his Republican predecessor Donald Trump. Presidents Macron and Biden ended up agreeing, during a phone call on September 22, to try to turn the page. The French head of state announced that day the ambassador’s return to Washington.

The two countries have decided to launch “A process of in-depth consultations” to restore the “confidence”.