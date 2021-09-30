the hero of the Vélodrome says more about his white season

Zapping Goal! Football club RC Lens: the top 10 most used players by Franck Haise

Author of a magnificent header having crucified OM on Sunday (3-2) and of an equally magnificent celebration (he pretended to be cold, as if to say that he had air conditioned the Vélodrome), Wesley Said struck a big blow last weekend. And reminded Ligue 1 that he was back after a white 2020/21 season.

“It was not necessarily a relief, but I was happy, he said at a press conference on Wednesday. I work every day, I have had difficult months, so inevitably there were doubts. , but it’s in my mentality to not let go. There was a missed head-to-head just before but it didn’t reach me. I was very happy for the team. Individually, for sure that that’s talked about but the most important thing was the 3 points and showing that we are a team with a lot of determination and great cohesion. “

“I feel ready and fit, I am determined”

“Over the last few months, the hardest part was necessarily the injury, poorly healed. So I had a blank year. Obviously, there are doubts that have arisen, we do not know what it will give, if the knee will hold when I get back on the pitch… It’s something I had never known. I was in a hurry to get back to the pitches, the joy of football. That’s what I came to look for here. I don’t necessarily set myself a goal at this level. I feel good. Since the start of the preparation, I had a few problems, but the club managed the situation well. these are the coach’s choices but I feel ready to play 90 minutes if necessary and less if necessary too. I feel ready and able, I am determined. “





