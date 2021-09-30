The management of the Fonderie de Bretagne promises “work until December”

At the Fonderie de Bretagne in Caudan (Morbiban), there will be work at least until the end of the year. The management of the plant, put up for sale by the Renault group, promised Wednesday to the 350 employees that it “will ensure volumes, work until December, and this despite the shortage of components,” said Maël Le Goff , CGT delegate. The management also advanced production forecasts of a volume of “21,000 tonnes for 2022 for Renault, while the site has a capacity of 38,000 tonnes”, added the unionist.

“Is it to supply a future buyer, is it news or intoxication, one wonders. We remain vigilant. What management promises should not give employees false hope, ”he responded. In terms of investments, management confirmed that “everything is frozen, despite large productivity gains,” said the unionist. “We have an installation which is obsolete, we were made to understand that its replacement will be the responsibility of the next owner,” he added.





The plant blocked for two months in the spring

According to the CGT, the employees of the Foundry will know on October 13 the number of potential buyers. Established near Lorient since 1965, the Fonderie de Bretagne manufactures suspension arms, exhaust manifolds and elbows, as well as gearbox differentials.

In March, the employees of the Fonderie de Bretagne had started a strike movement that had lasted two months to demand their retention in the Renault group, after the manufacturer had announced on March 11 the sale of the plant in order to ” perpetuate activities and jobs ”.