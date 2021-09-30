the media let loose on Ronald Koeman

What follows after this advertisement

The fate of Ronald Koeman at FC Barcelona seems sealed. Already under pressure by an ultimatum set after the slap of Bayern Munich at Camp Nou (0-3), the Batavian failed to raise the bar in the Champions League. His team was humiliated by Benfica (0-3) and is in last place in his group. Author once again of a surrealist press conference, Koeman is now awaiting a reaction from his leaders.

And for the Spanish media, if Laporta is far from being free from all reproach, the sanction must fall for the Dutchman. On the air Cadena SER, several speakers of the show El Larguero have also let go. “If Barça had money, Koeman would no longer be at Barça”, drops a first journalist, before a second one upbids.





Koeman gets shot

“Koeman is a puppet on the bench that neither his players nor his president respect. This Barça is rotten and Laporta allows it. No one knows what to cling to. This is what is happening. It’s humiliating. No one knows what he’s playing. Laporta has no plan since he put his poster in front of the Bernabéu. (…) No one knows where Joan Laporta’s plan is. This is Barca’s main problem, other than the fact that Koeman seems like a disaster to me as a coach. “

In the Catalan press, we always find an offensive tone against Koeman. “Anyone who believed in the youth revolution got hit in the head even before kick-off. The scenario was always the same: European exit and spanking ”, writing Mundo Deportivo which adds: “The only question that arises is whether Barça will dismiss him immediately three days before the match against Atlético”. Sport, on the other hand, went there much stronger.

In its notes of the match, the daily credited the Batavian technician with a 0 (out of 10). “Bad. He did everything to get fired. A repositioning of pathetic Frenkie De Jong, unable to correct a single thing. The light went out. “ But that’s not all. “Koeman dug his own grave in Lisbon”, writes the newspaper in an editorial where Koeman is accused of not having learned any lesson after the rout against Bayern. This morning, the Dutchman’s ears have never whistled so loud.