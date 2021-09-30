The “Mocro Maffia”, these drug traffickers who distill fear in the Netherlands

Since the assassination in July of investigative journalist Peter R. de Vries in Amsterdam, the Dutch authorities have placed the resigning Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, but also many magistrates, lawyers, journalists and civil servants under police protection. All are potentially threatened by the “Mocro Maffia”, a criminal organization linked to cocaine trafficking which intimidates the Netherlands. Explanations.

Mark Rutte no longer rides his bike without a police escort in the streets of The Hague. This was revealed on Monday, September 27, the daily De Telegraaf, reporting that the Dutch royal and diplomatic security services have put in place close security measures to protect the resigning Prime Minister, who would have been “spun” by individuals linked to the “Mocro Maffia” mafia organization.

In 2014, the publication of a novel entitled “Mocro Maffia” made known to the general public this mafia established in the Netherlands and Belgium and which controls a third of cocaine trafficking in Europe. Its author, the Dutchman Marijn Schrijver, tells how a group of Moroccan jewelry robbers in Amsterdam set up one of the most powerful criminal organizations in Europe.

The book (not translated into French) was a great success in the Netherlands and was declined in a series broadcast in France on Canal +. The violence of this major player in drug trafficking between Europe and South America, long confined in the midst of organized crime, is now of great concern to the Netherlands.

Threats and assassinations

The assassination of investigative journalist Peter R. de Vries, well known in the Netherlands for twenty years, had the effect of a bomb. The 64-year-old columnist and TV presenter died of gunshot wounds on July 15 in hospital, ten days after being attacked in the heart of Amsterdam city center. According to Dutch media, the alleged killer is none other than a close friend of Ridouan Taghi, the alleged leader of the Mocro Maffia, currently in prison.

This murder follows that, in September 2019, of a lawyer, Derk Wiersum, one of whose clients, Nabil B., is a repentant mobster who agreed to testify in court in the investigation against the criminal organization. and its leader. Already in June 2018, two attacks (one with a rocket launcher and the other with a ram car) had been committed against two Dutch media, Panorama and De Telegraaf, which had published investigations specifically mentioning the heads of the Mocro Maffia .

From cannabis to cocaine

Appeared in the 1990s, this organization brings together dozens of distribution channels for cocaine and synthetic drugs and takes its name from “mocro”, a pejorative term which designates Moroccans residing in Belgium and the Netherlands or Moroccans. Dutch. The motto of the network is “Wie praat, die gaat”, which means “He who speaks will die”. After having started in the traffic of hashish from Morocco, traffickers became a key player in the transport and sale of cocaine in the Netherlands and then in Belgium in the 2010s.

“They started their activity in the 1990s with cannabis resin. They knew the sellers in the Rif region, developed smuggling skills. Then some diversified into the cocaine business, which is much more profitable. They have been able to develop contacts directly with production areas and establish themselves as major players in cocaine trafficking, which until then was, globally, the monopoly of the Italian mafias, in particular the ‘Ndrangheta “, explains David Weinberger, co-director. of the International Crime Observatory at Iris.





By managing to forge direct links with Colombian and Mexican drug traffickers, they brought cargoes of cocaine into the ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam. In these two ports, seizures are increasing and, for the European police agency Europol, it is now established that Belgium and the Netherlands have become the main hubs for cocaine trafficking to Europe.

“There have recently been seizures of several tens of tonnes of cocaine, which is enormous. To give an idea, the annual consumption of cocaine on the French market in 2010 (the latest data available) is estimated at 15 tons “, explains the researcher.

A terrifying capo

According to the investigations of Dutch journalists, a man imposed himself at the head of this cocaine empire between 2015 and 2017. It is Ridouan Taghi, son of Moroccan emigrants with ultraviolent methods, who gradually becomes the public enemy number one in the Netherlands.

The man was arrested in Dubai in 2019, accused of having ordered the assassinations of nine people. His trial begins in Amsterdam in March 2021 under difficult conditions. The 43-year-old trafficker is being held in a high security prison. Many witnesses claim anonymity when appearing in court, fearing reprisals from the Mocro Maffia.





Ridouan Taghi in the United Arab Emirates, shortly before his extradition. © Politie.nl

At the head of a fortune of more than 100 million euros, Ridouan Taghi is suspected of being in direct connection with Colombian cartels. His alleged right-hand man, Saïd Razzouki, was also arrested in Medellin in February 2020.

For Frédéric Van Leeuw, the federal prosecutor of Belgium, “after the peace signed in Colombia, in 2016, European criminal groups have shortened their supply chain”. The Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta or the Mocro Maffia have thus become “full players in cocaine trafficking”. In an interview with the daily Le Monde, Frédéric Van Leeuw affirms that “the open violence of the mafias is similar to terrorism. The objective is to create fear. Only the policy of fear makes it possible to obtain the necessary collaborations.”

Send strong messages to judicial and police authorities

With the Prime Minister placed under close protection, the Mocro Maffia won a round in its repeated attempts to intimidate journalists and Dutch authorities. For David Weinberger, “what is certain is that the operating modes that are observed suggest that in Western Europe, criminal groups that are involved in cocaine trafficking use methods similar to those that the we see in Mexico. That is to say an imposition of terror by sending strong messages which are perceived by the public authorities as a risk when they deal with cases of this type. assassinations of anti-mafia prosecutors. “

There is nothing to show that this strategy of violence and intimidation is directed, from his cell, by Ridouan Taghi, the head of the Mocro Maffia. However, it would not be unthinkable that this formidable mafia capo tries to intimidate all those who are called to testify at his trial, which is to last until 2022.

The court, which was to hear the journalist Peter R. de Vries before he was assassinated, must precisely shed light on the involvement of Ridouan Taghi in the assassination of lawyer Derk Wiersum.