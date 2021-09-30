the new model still seems planned, Nintendo denies en bloc

Bloomberg again claims that the Switch Pro 4K exists and would be in the hands of the developers. Nintendo strongly denies the rumor.

Previously, from the context

During the months leading up to the presentation of the Nintendo Switch Model OLED, whose release is imminent, the Bloomberg site, by the pen of Takashi Mochizuki, claimed that a new model of Nintendo Switch was going to be launched. According to the site, this new model notably offered a larger OLED screen and increased performance allowing the console to support 4K screens.

Nintendo subsequently unveiled the Oled model which indeed offers a larger screen, but the same level of performance as a classic Nintendo Switch. A snub for Bloomberg who had said from his sources that a Nintendo Switch “Pro” was in development. The site then claimed that the OLED Switch cost only $ 10 more to produce, translating a good margin for Nintendo, which had been explicitly denied by the brand to its investors.

Bloomberg relaunches

While we thought the idea of ​​a Switch Pro buried for the moment, Bloomberg relaunches the rumor with a new article dated September 29. It is again the journalist Takashi Mochizuki who takes the pen, this time accompanied by Olga Kharif, to indicate that at least 11 development studios have received the necessary tools to create games on a 4K model of Nintendo Switch. These would be small and large studios including Zynga. The studio behind Farmville is now working on Star Wars: Hunters on Nintendo Switch.





According to Bloomberg, this new, more powerful Nintendo Switch model would not be expected before the end of 2022. The brand would have delayed the launch of this model to avoid supply problems due to the shortage, which would have been facilitated by using a more modern Nvidia chip than that of the Switch.

Nintendo denies

Nintendo’s investor Twitter account took the floor to deny Bloomberg’s new allegations outright. It’s quite rare that Nintendo takes the trouble to deny a rumor so firmly and this is the second time that the company has done so for an article by Takashi Mochizuki.

A news report on Sept. 30, 2021 (JST) falsely claims that Nintendo is supplying tools to drive game development for a Nintendo Switch with 4K support. To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to clarify that this report is not true. (1/2) – 任天堂 株式会社 （企業 広 報 ・ IR） (@NintendoCoLtd) September 30, 2021

To be precise, Nintendo denies providing tools for a Nintendo Switch capable of handling 4K definition. In a second tweet, the firm also denies the preparation of any other Nintendo Switch model, if not the OLED model scheduled for October 8, 2021.

The case of Nintendo 3DS XL

There is however a special case in the history of Nintendo that should be remembered. On June 4, 2012, the Nikkei newspaper published an article announcing that Nintendo was preparing a new model of 3DS with a larger screen. An article strongly denied by Nintendo on June 5, 2012, the next day, to say that the brand was not developing Nintendo 3DS with a larger screen. On June 22, 2012, just two weeks later, Nintendo officially unveiled the Nintendo 3DS XL, a Nintendo 3DS model with a larger screen.

Nintendo therefore has a history when it comes to denying a rumor born in the press which later turns out to be correct. However, it should be noted that in the case of the Switch 4K, Nintendo is publishing a public denial for its investors, which gives additional weight. Obviously, it should also be remembered that it is not because a denied rumor has been proven to be correct once that the rumor of a Switch 4K is necessarily true. However, it seemed important to recall this particular case, around a case which now pits the word of Bloomberg against that of Nintendo.