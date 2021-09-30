the new night train connecting Paris to Vienna will serve the station on December 13

The circulation of the new night train between Paris and Vienna will begin on December 13, announces the SNCF. Strasbourg station will be served on the outward and return journeys. Ticket sales were launched on Tuesday, September 28.

Strasbourg station will be served by a night train which will connect Paris to Vienna from 13 December, three times a week in both directions. This new offer is the result of a partnership between SNCF and Austrian Federal Railways. Composed of 7 cars, this Austrian “Nightjet” train has 360 seats and 3 classes.

Ticket sales for this route began on Tuesday, September 28. Prices start from 29.90 euros for seats. Three round trips are available. Departures on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays from Gare de l’Est in Paris, and Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from Vienne.

Schedules

Paris-Vienna

• Departure: Paris Est 7:58 pm, Strasbourg 12:43 am, Karlsruhe 2:15 am, Munich 5:46 am, Rosenheim 6:18 am, Salzburg 7:30 am, Linz 8:46 am, St Pölten 9:38 am, Vienna Meidling 10:06 am

Vienna-Paris

• Vienna 7:40 p.m., Vienna Meidling 7:48 p.m., St Pölten 8:15 p.m., Linz 9:02 p.m., Salzburg 10:18 p.m., Freilassing 10:41 p.m., Rosenheim 11:29 p.m., Munich 00:04 a.m., Karlsruhe 4:11 a.m., Strasbourg 5:16 a.m., Paris East 9:42 a.m.

Three comfort classes

This new offer offers prices from € 29.90 and a premium service with a private bed cabin including a shower and a meal instead, says SNCF.





• 2 seated cars (132 seats), with tickets from € 29.90

– 6 seats per compartment

– Shower room and toilet in the car

• 3 sleeping cars (156 places), from € 59.90

– 4 to 6 people per cabin (limited to 4 during the covid period)

– Bedding set

– Shower room and toilet in the car

– Integrated Viennese breakfast with mineral water

• 2 sleeping cars (72 places), from € 89.90

– Single, double or triple compartments

– Standard cabins with sink, or deluxe with shower and toilet included

– Welcome drink, welcome bag, toiletries, bed linen

– Wake-up service, à la carte breakfast (with unlimited hot drink)

– Hot and cold catering to order