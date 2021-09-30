The Nintendo Switch “Pro” is talked about again: 4K development kits have been distributed to studios

Bloomberg does not budge: the project of a model of Nintendo Switch compatible 4K would exist, or at least, would have existed. The newspaper claims that several studios are in possession of development kits – which Nintendo denies.

Takashi Mochizuki persists and signs. A few days before the release of the new Oled-screen Switch model, the Bloomberg reporter reaffirms that Nintendo has had, and perhaps still has in its plans, a new version of its hybrid console, including a more powerful graphics processor that would give it the ability to produce graphics in 4K. To justify this certainty, he claims to have obtained confirmation from employees of 11 different development studios, including Zynga, that they are already in possession of “Switch 4K” development kits.

Mochizuki and Bloomberg have been for more than a year the great architects of the multiple rumors around a potential Switch with 4K capabilities. The newspaper had mentioned the existence of the machine in August 2020, and several times increased with new information from sources in the industry. However, the credibility of these articles had been undermined when Nintendo finally announced the Switch Oled, which, apart from its new screen, does not provide any technical improvement over the original Switch. However, Bloomberg maintains today that Nintendo’s original plan was to launch a Switch Pro with improved graphics capabilities as early as 2021, and that those plans were ultimately thwarted by the semiconductor shortage. As it stands, if this more powerful model were to see the light of day, it wouldn’t be before the end of 2022 at best.





All of this information is complete enough and reported with enough poise to have prompted Nintendo to crack a denial tweet – as it had already done in July 2021 against the same newspaper, when the latter claimed that Nintendo granted itself a larger margin on the Switch Oled. Today, the company denies having provided development tools for a potential Switch 4K, and categorically affirms that it has “No plans for a future Nintendo Switch model other than the Oled model, which will launch on October 8, 2021”. More than a year from the supposed release of this new model, it could not have been otherwise.