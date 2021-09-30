The Paris Bourse continues its rebound

The Paris Bourse rose 0.59% Thursday after opening, continuing its rebound from the day before, taking advantage of a lull in the rate market, despite fears around persistent inflation.

At 9:30 am, the CAC 40 index gained 36.39 points to 6,597.19 points, the day after an increase of 0.83%.

The Parisian market started the session on the right foot, taking advantage of a lull in the interest rate market.

After rising sharply on Tuesday, US 10-year government bond rates remained stable on Wednesday at around 1.53%.

Tuesday’s rise is linked “to fears around inflation more lasting than expected which will require intervention from central bankers,” said Christopher Dembik, director of strategy and macroeconomics at Saxo Bank.

In France, inflation accelerated to 2.1% over one year in September, after 1.9% in August, according to a provisional estimate published Thursday by INSEE. A rise in prices driven by services and energy.

During the session, investors will learn about the same data for Germany.

In the afternoon, they will also monitor the publication of the final estimate of the US GDP in the second quarter as well as the weekly jobless claims.





“Let us not forget either to say that American parliamentarians are responsible for adopting a budget before midnight if they want to avoid the sudden drying up of the federal government’s finances,” said John Plassard, investment manager at Mirabaud.

This temporary budget will have to be valid until December to avoid paralysis of the federal government, because the current finance law expires Thursday evening at midnight.

Eutelsat, coveted by Drahi, takes off

Eutelsat climbed 16.52% to 12.06 euros. The European satellite operator has rejected an offer to buy billionaire Patrick Drahi, the majority shareholder of Altice, he said on Wednesday in response to market rumors.

In its wake, SES took 3.40% to 7.41 euros.

Energy in the right direction

In a context of rising electricity prices, energy-related securities were moving in the green, like EDF (+ 1.03% to 11.36 euros) and TotalEnergies (+0, 29% to 41.16 euros).

Beneteau takes the water

The boatbuilder, which returned to the green in the first half of 2021, with a net profit of 47 million euros, was down 0.80% to 13.46 euros. The group is benefiting from the dynamism of the boat market, in a context marked by “tensions over supplies on a global scale”.

