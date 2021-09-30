The price of gasoline is soaring, the milestone of two euros per liter crossed in places

Against a background of soaring prices, prices at the pump have increased in recent weeks, until the symbolic crossing of the bar of two euros per liter, noted on September 28 in the Paris area.

In the 16th arrondissement of Paris, a service station offered, on September 28, a liter of gasoline at two euros, reports The Parisian, who collected stunned testimonials from some customers.

The unleaded 98 showed exactly 2.009 euros per liter two days ago at the avenue Paul-Doumer station in the XVI arrondissement of Paris. Similar prices were raised at the same time on the Île d’Yeu (2,060 euros per liter) in Vendée and on the South bridge area on the A39 (2,009 euros).

The dismay of customers at this symbolic crossing takes place against a backdrop of soaring gasoline and energy prices around the world. In this area, France is no exception and follows the curves of its European neighbors.





The price of Brent, the benchmark for crude oil in Europe, two days ago approached 80 dollars (about 68 euros), or 10 euros more than two weeks ago. As a result, the French bill for fuel has been climbing for several weeks.

This rise could however have reached a peak, since the barrel of Brent started to fall on Thursday. Indeed, for a barrel of Brent from the North Sea for delivery in November, the experts noted a decrease of 1.09% compared to the close of the day before, to 77.78 dollars in London.



The US Energy Information Agency’s (EIA) report on commercial crude oil reserves in the United States released on Wednesday, showing an increase of 4.6 million barrels last week, finally put a slight cold snap in the market.

However, it will probably take several days before this translates into lower prices at the pump.