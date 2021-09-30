More

    The price of toilet paper may increase in the coming weeks

    Some fought to buy it in full confinement. Toilet paper from the Essity group, which manages the Lotus and Okay brands in particular, may be more expensive in the coming weeks. The Swedish group is seeking to increase its prices to offset the explosion in its production costs by 30% linked to the soaring price of energy and raw materials.

    Pulp is scarce

    The prices of pulp, essential for making toilet paper or paper towels, are leaping on the world market by 67% in eight months. The product is becoming scarce as demand is exploding in China, which is fond of paper packaging, with the post-Covid economic recovery. What acts behind on the courses.

    All of the group’s hygiene products could therefore ultimately cost more. A few cents more for the consumer ensures Essity, but discussions will begin Friday, October 1 between the manufacturer and large retailers to decide. The latter will have to cut its margins to prevent prices from soaring in stores.



