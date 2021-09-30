the rant of the president of Perpignan for Jaminet

The president of Perpignan, François Rivière, firmly denied to RMC Sport an agreement with Stade Toulousain for the departure of Melvyn Jaminet (22) at the end of the season.

The future of Melvyn Jaminet (22) is definitely talking a lot. The international full-back, revelation of the tour of the XV of France in Australia, is under contract until 2024. A departure is strongly expected for the end of the season. As we mentioned in recent weeks, Stade Toulousain is in pole position to recruit him but nothing is done. The file is not yet completed. Several sources from both clubs have confirmed this to us in recent hours.

Rumors “at worst ill-intentioned”

Joined by RMC Sport, USAP president François Rivière did not hide his annoyance. “I’m fed up with it,” he said. sees things differently, we’ll see. But that’s not the subject of the moment, it’s not topical. We’ll see in a few months or a few years if he wants to give a different turn to his career . All these rumors of trying to say it’s done are uninformed at best, ill-intentioned at worst. “





Jaminet, voted best player of last season in Pro D2, Monday during the Night of Rugby, arouses a lot of interest from top clubs. At 22, he has a great future. It remains to be seen where… Racing 92 is also monitoring the player’s situation.

Montpellier is also interested

According to our information, MHR President Mohed Altrad is also still interested and has let it be known, even though the player had declined a few weeks ago. For the moment, the international with the 3 selections, him, wants to fully concentrate on the season of the USAP which he intends to maintain in Top 14, with a next meeting Saturday at home against Pau. Behind the scenes, talks about his next destination continue and are expected to drag on for a bit longer due to the financial complexity of his eventual release.