The Rennes line-up, a big comeback in the 11

After his draw against the Girondins de Bordeaux, the Rennais Stadium travels this Thursday to the Netherlands, to challenge the Arnhem speed, first of Group G of the Europa League Conference. A crucial meeting for the Reds and Blacks, who emerge from a promising 2-2 draw against Spurs Tottenham on Matchday 1. Bruno Genesio should make several important changes, especially at the device level.

Stade Rennais: 4-3-3 or 4-4-2? Genesio’s surprise

This is the big question that the supporters and journalists ask themselves a few hours of an important meeting against the Vitesse Arnhem. It must be said that Bruno Genesio has multiplied the different playing systems since the start of the season. First in 4-2-3-1, the Breton coach then experimented with 4-3-3, only to recently opt for a more classic 4-4-2. Facing Clermont, the formation of three attackers (Laborde, Terrier, Sulemana) had greatly borne fruit, with 6 goals scored against the promoted. Faced with OM the previous day (2-0 defeat) and against Bordeaux this weekend, the 4-4-2 was less successful. Recent trends that could push Genesio to choose the 4-3-3 against Vitesse Arnhem.





In any case, the choice of device should not have any consequences on the 11 at Stade Rennais. The attack and the Rennes midfielder should remain unchanged. The surprise, however, will lie in defense, where Genesio announced the return of the rookie Loïc Badé, dismissed in the last two matches in Ligue 1. Lacking confidence, the former Lensois nevertheless retains the confidence of his coach who yesterday recognized his disappointing performance. “Sometimes there are times in a season, in a career that are more difficult to go through but that will also help him progress. He will play on Thursday, he will start and he has my full confidence“said the coach of SRFC yesterday at a press conference.

Probable line-up of Stade Rennais against Vitesse:

Guardian : A. Gomis

Defenders: H. Traore, L. Badé, N. Aguerd, B. Meling

Midfielders: F. Tait, J. Martin, B. Bourigeaud

Attackers: K. Sulemana, M. Terrier, G. Laborde

A meeting to follow on the antennas of RMC Sport 1 at 9 p.m. this Thursday

