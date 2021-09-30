the rest is officially confirmed, Internet users react quickly

We evoke since 2018 the rumors that indicate that the film Gladiator 2 is in the pipes. We had to wait until the end of September 2021, however, to have official confirmation. It remains to be seen whether the fans will follow the idea of ​​Ridley Scott, and on this subject, a survey awaits you at the end of the article.

The film Gladiator 2

Ridley Scott, 83, does not seem ready to stop. From him we are already waiting The Last Duel, and House of Gucci before the end of the year. In an interview with our colleagues from Empire, the director admits that he still wants to work on other projects that are close to his heart, including a project centered on Napoleon Bonaparte, and, something that interests us greatly today, on the film Gladiator 2.

Ridley Scott thus asserts :

I already started writing Gladiator 2. So when I finished my film on Napoleon, Gladiator will be ready to go on filming.

According to early estimates, we could therefore see Gladiator 2 to be projected in theaters by 2024. If no information has really filtered on the synopsis or on the exact cast of the film, it has already been whispered for a while that Chris Hemsworth could be part of the cast. We are already looking forward, however, to know more about the subject.

Mass reactions on social networks

On Twitter, reactions flared to the news from one suite to the first Gladiator. Opinions, as you will see, are very mixed on the idea of to create a Gladiator 2 :

“Gladiator 2” will depend on the script, the cast & the chosen axis! A jaw-dropping project because the original film is really very good. #WaitAndSee September 30, 2021

Pitch idea: A magician sends a gladiator to the past to kill Maximus before they become adults and we would call this: Gladiator 2 – Judgment Day.

September 30, 2021

What is the project? Gladiator 2: welcome to Zombileum? https://t.co/0WUPFMSfWc September 29, 2021

Gladiator 2 in the works September 29, 2021

Plot twist: Gladiator 2 makes it possible to establish a link with the universes of Blade Runner and Alien. September 30, 2021

Say, Ridley ….

Maybe it’s retirement time, in fact? https://t.co/W4hAt524Mq September 29, 2021

Yeah but in real life as it will also be by Ridley Scott, if he makes a second film not in the continuity of the first but just in the Gladiator universe what, that could be geéénial September 29, 2021

I would only go see him if his name is Gladia2r September 29, 2021

Gladiator 2: he hadn’t been glad enough September 29, 2021

I just saw that they are going to do Gladiator 2. What an abuse … This Masterpiece is sufficient on its own. September 30, 2021

And you, what do you think of this news ? Do you think that making a sequel to the first Gladiator be a good idea? We let you answer this question via our survey, and via our comments area ! What if you thought you knew everything about the first Gladiator, know that Russel crowe, on the film’s 20-year anniversary, revealed that the ending could have been very different from what we attended.