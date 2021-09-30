The Rust and Bone actor convicted of driving under the influence of drugs

Arrested by the Belgian police in spring 2020 while driving under the influence of cocaine, actor Matthias Schoenaerts was sentenced this Wednesday by the court in Antwerp according to Belgian media.
Since its explosion in the drama Bullhead, ten years ago, the Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts made his hole in world cinema. Perfectly bilingual Dutch and French, fluent in English, he won the César for best male newcomer in 2013 for his performance in Jacques Audiard’s film, Rust and bone, alongside Marion Cotillard. On the advice of the interpreter of The kid, his companion Guillaume Canet hires him for one of the two main roles of Blood ties, with Clive Owen. This film opens the way for him to a Hollywood career: he plays in particular in the action film Red sparrow, opposite Jennifer Lawrence, or in The Old Guard, the box of Charlize Theron on Netflix. At the same time, he shows his most sensitive side in Thomas Vinterberg (Far from the raging crowd, Kursk) or Terrence Malick (A hidden life).
Matthias Schoenaerts absent in court
But if the Belgian actor is in the news today, it is in the legal field. In the spring of 2020, he was arrested by the police in the streets of Antwerp (Belgium), while he was walking up a wrong way with his vehicle. Blood tests then revealed that Matthias Schoenaerts was under the influence of cocaine at the time of his arrest. The case must be brought before the court of Antwerp at the beginning of 2021 but it is finally postponed because of the health crisis. The hearing finally took place on Wednesday, September 29. The actor’s lawyer, Axel De Schampheleire, came to defend his client alone, the latter being held abroad for a filming. According to the Belgian media, before a visibly annoyed prosecutor, master De Schampheleire would have justified the absence of the actor as follows: “My client’s work schedule, with tight recording days, did not allow his presence today in Antwerp. If you don’t believe me, I will send you the program.”
The actor now knows his sentence
The lawyer argued that this cocaine use was “a misstep” since Matthias Schoenaerts has since presented negative blood tests. But this argument did not convince the court since the actor was sentenced to a 4-month driving ban for driving under the influence of cocaine, as well as an additional 21-day ban for traffic violation. . The actor of King’s Gardens must also pay a fine of 400 euros. In addition, Matthias Schoenaerts will have to take four tests to recover his driving license: theoretical and practical exams, as well as medical and psychological tests. Recall that the 48-year-old actor had already been pinned in the past, twice, for driving under the influence and for excessive speed.