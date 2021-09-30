The senator of Guadeloupe Victoire Jasmin (PS) curls the gesture

The Senate organized a round table on Tuesday to analyze the management of the health crisis in the Overseas Territories. On this occasion, the senator of Guadeloupe Victoire Jasmin, pointed out a management of the State too far removed from the realities on the ground and faulty communication.

It was when they noticed “the violence of the fourth epidemic wave in the overseas territories”, at the end of August, whether in the West Indies, Guyana, French Polynesia and now in New Caledonia, that the senators decided to look specifically at the subject.

Tuesday, September 28, the Senate hosted a round table devoted to “the global analysis of the specificities of the French overseas territories in health and economic matters”. A meeting as part of the fact-finding mission set up to assess the government’s health policy.

Between the interventions of experts from the General Inspectorate of Social Affairs (IGAS), the Overseas Emission Institute (IEOM) or even the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE), the senator of Guadeloupe Victoire Jasmin, intervened to point the finger at State management too far removed from the realities on the ground and faulty communication. Two elements favorable, according to her, to sow doubt among the inhabitants on the vaccine policy of the government.

A reality pointed out

The Socialist Senator from Guadeloupe first highlighted the state’s poor communication: “Between the guilty, moralizing remarks, the value judgments; so many things which are nevertheless shocking”.

Then, she denounced decisions taken from Paris without taking into account the realities on the ground. Worse, sometimes forgetting overseas:





“I was the one who alerted, at the end of February 2020, Mr. Jérôme Salomon (Director General of Health). When I told him that in Martinique, people were starting to rise up because that there were still cruise ships arriving, he replied: Ah, we hadn’t thought of the Caribbean yet. I’m going to see with the WHO “. Victoire Jasmin, Senator of Guadeloupe (PS)

Another criticism is that overseas specialists and professionals were not consulted enough: “They were concealed. For my part, I had to ask several times, and it was only two weeks ago that the Guadeloupe health and autonomy conference met to talk about these problems “.

A situation which would partly feed the mistrust of Ultramarines towards the vaccine policy: “But when we are in value judgments, guilty judgments, judgments of contempt, we cannot go far”, concludes the senator.