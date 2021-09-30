The Shanghai Gigafactory does not know the chip crisis

Despite the semiconductor crisis, Tesla manages to keep up an impressive production rate. The Gigafactory Shanghai, in particular, manufactures electric cars without flexing.





The Tesla factory in China is crucial for the brand’s sales. In particular this year when, pending the start-up of the Gigafactory in Berlin, it ensures the production of Model 3 and Model Y for Europe.

Tesla’s Chinese production has even stepped up further, as the last quarter of the year arrives. The goal for the firm of Elon Musk is to exceed a production of 300,000 cars in China alone for the first nine months of the year.

At the end of August, Tesla had 240,000 cars produced at the Shanghai plant, according to the Chinese Manufacturers Association. The final objective would be for the manufacturer to cross the milestone of 450,000 cars, in China alone.

An impressive figure, especially if we take into account the shortage of electronic chips which greatly affects the market. Tesla manages to be one of the manufacturers least affected by this industrial problem.

Elon Musk had explained the methodology to counter the shortage of chips, while putting his teams under pressure. In the second quarter, the US company delivered more than 200,000 cars worldwide and is expected to improve this figure further in the third quarter.