The Xiaomi 11T 5G Smartphone is available for pre-order at crazy prices!

If you are looking for a high-end smartphone at a competitive price, here is the new model from Xiaomi, the called 11T! A promotion is currently available on this mobile on the occasion of its upcoming release.

Xiaomi’s next high-end 5G smartphone at a competitive price

Xiaomi is gradually establishing itself in the landscape and especially in the smartphone market. The Chinese company has rushed into the breach and invited itself into the ultra-competitive sector known as “Flagship Killers”. Its high-end, even very high-end smartphones, are sold at a mid-range price to grab the praise of users and quickly grab market share.

Buy Xiaomi 11T 5G for € 549 from Amazon

This strategy has turned out to be rather profitable since in 2021, the company became the world’s leading manufacturer of smartphones in 2021. Xiaomi therefore exceeds Samsung and Apple! The manufacturer does not intend to stop there and is releasing its next successful smartphone, the Xiaomi 11T, a concentrate of high technology at a very competitive price.

The characteristics of the Xiaomi 11T 5G

We are used to it with Xiaomi, the aim of the brand is to offer a high-performance laptop at the best price. And as always, the result is quite successful!





The Xiaomi 11T 5G deploys excellent features and will be perfect for users looking for an ambitious camera phone capable of taking professional-quality photos and videos. It has a triple 108 MP wide-angle lens photo sensor.

It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra processor which allows it to be fast and powerful enough to run the most demanding applications and games. And who says high performance also means great autonomy. With its 5000 mAh battery, the Xiaomi 11T can be used for more than a day and fully recharges in just an hour!

On the screen side, the smartphone has a flat 6.67 ” 120Hz TrueColor AMOLED panel. Its brightness is peak with 1000 nits and its fluidity is exemplary with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Note that the AdaptiveSync can achieve an ultra high touch sampling rate of 480Hz! Perfect for gaming, it will give you a definite advantage during your online games

Buy Xiaomi 11T 5G for € 549 from Amazon