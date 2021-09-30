There are approximately 200,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 stars in the Universe

Astronomers obviously cannot count the stars in the Universe one by one. But it is possible to estimate their number. How many stars are there in space?

The Universe contains a finite number of stars, which is also a way of solving the Olbers paradox (which explains why the sky is black at night). But how many stars are there exactly in space? Astronomer Brian Jackson, of Boise State University in the United States, explained how this number can be estimated in The Conversation on September 20, 2021.

Obviously, it is not possible to count them while contemplating the celestial vault. ” Look at the sky on a clear night and you will see thousands of stars – around 6,000. But that’s only a tiny fraction of the stars. The others are way too far away for us to see them », Notes the scientist. It is, however, possible to arrive at an estimate, he says: there is 200,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 stars in the Universe. Either 200 trillion stars, or 200 thousand trillion.

First step: how many galaxies are there in the Universe?

How do astronomers achieve this dizzying result? Before “counting” the stars, they must estimate how many galaxies there are in the Universe. ” They do this by taking very detailed photos of small parts of the sky and counting all the galaxies they see in those photos. This number is then multiplied by the number of photos needed to photograph the whole sky. Brian Jackson says.

We know that there are about 2,000,000,000,000 galaxies in our Universe – or 2 trillion.





Next: how many stars are there in the Milky Way?

It remains to be seen how many stars all these galaxies contain, which obviously cannot be counted precisely, since most of these galaxies are very distant. However, it is possible to estimate how many stars our own galaxy, the Milky Way, contains. We know their diversity: there are yellow dwarfs, like our Sun; larger stars that tend towards blue, like Vega; or smaller, more red stars, like Proxima Centauri. However, we can measure the amount of light that these different kinds of stars emit, which allows us to estimate the number of stars that the Milky Way contains.

This method makes it possible to say that there are 100,000,000,000 stars in the Milky Way – 100 billion.

Finally, we multiply

By using the Milky Way as a base, we can finally multiply the number of stars in a galaxy by the number of galaxies in the Universe, namely:

100,000,000,000 x 2,000,000,000,000 = 200,000,000,000,000,000,000,000

” The number is so large that it is hard to imagine. But try this: it’s about 10 times the number of glasses of water in all of Earth’s oceans. “, Compares the astronomer. If you are not dizzy yet, consider that these 200 trillion stars evolve in a Universe 14 billion years old (astronomers agree on the number), expanding (but there is a problem in the measures) and of which we are not quite sure of the form.

