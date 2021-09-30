‘There are problems’ with Yoka 2016 Olympics final, independent inquiry

The findings of the first part of an independent investigation into corruption and the manipulation of results in Olympic boxing shed light on a dozen suspicious fights at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. The career of Tony Yoka, gold medalist in the super-heavy, is in the viewfinder. And other French people are mentioned over the pages.

Can Tony Yoka lose his 2016 Olympic title? If the question seems far-fetched, it takes another turn in view of the conclusions of the report, delivered this Thursday, of the first part of an independent investigation led by Professor Richard McLaren – at the origin in particular of the revelations on the doping of State in Russia – about amateur Olympic boxing and especially the Rio tournament. Over the 152 pages of the report, which can be viewed on the McLaren Global Sport Solutions website, the investigation reveals that officials from the AIBA, the international federation, have set up a system of “corruption and manipulation of results” at the help from referees and judges “complacent” or who preferred to “close their eyes” to keep their posts.

With at the heart of the case a certain Karim Bouzidi, a French then executive director of AIBA, designated as “the central figure of this system” by McLaren in a press conference organized from Lausanne (Switzerland). At this point, “around eleven fights have been identified as suspicious, some for medals.” And among them is the super-heavyweight final between Frenchman Tony Yoka and Briton Joe Joyce. At the time, Yoka’s narrow victory (split decision) had surprised some observers who felt that his opponent had done enough to win. But nothing that justifies a scandal either.

Sub-section devoted to Yoka

After beating around the bush, McLaren confirmed that there was real suspicion surrounding this final by answering a specific question about this fight and the one between the Irishman Michael Conlan and the Russian Vladimir Nikitin in the quarterfinals of the Roosters Tournament: “We have done a statistical analysis and based on our data we can confirm that there are many problems in these particular fights, but this analysis will need to be completed with the help of AIBA officials to draw final conclusions. ” The report itself goes further. A subsection of the “suspicious fights” section is thus entirely devoted to Yoka’s journey in Rio!

A graph shows his progress in the tournament opponent by opponent with each time arrows to show the judges appointed for these fights (as well as the referees) and their decision at the time. If “no significant trend emerges” in this selection for its fights, the report also returns to the round of 16 between the Jordanian Hussein Ishaish and the Romanian Mihai Nistor who appointed the opponent of the French in the quarter. A fight “linked to Yoka for allegedly providing him with an easy road to medals” and “tight by final score” but “more one-sided than the score suggests according to many commentators, so much so that victory should have come back to Nistor (the loser) by a large margin “.





If it remains to be qualified given the terms used, the conclusion shivers down the spine: “If there is no evidence to prove it, the ease with which Yoka beat Ishaish, according to the score, may support the allegations according to which the latter’s fight against Nistor had been manipulated to ensure Yoka an easier passage to the semi-final “. His final is also mentioned but this time in a positive way: with three judges against two in favor of the Frenchman, his victory was not assured and could have escaped him if the system of selection of the judges – three cards taken into account on the five, at random – had designated two that were in favor of Joyce.

The report continues with a subsection devoted to the “fights of Sofiane Oumiha”, tricolor boxer silver medalist in the light in Rio: “His fights were selected for analysis as a second representative sample of French fights because of the concerns raised. on the fact that France won a disproportionate number of medals in Rio compared to what was expected. This is allegedly linked, at least in part, to the possible favoritism granted to the French team by the executive director Karim Bouzidi. “

Two investigative components to follow

The report then discusses in detail the semi-final of Sofiane Oumiha against the Mongolian Otgondalai Dorjnyambuu, which would have been the subject of an attempted corruption (via a large sum of money) by the “five-star” judge ( the highest level, which are at the heart of the results manipulation system) Kazakh Rakhymzhan Rysbayev towards the Mongolian federation, with the threat of seeing their fighter lose if they do not pay. The investigators underline that this fight “stands out from the others because the five judges returned a card with the same score in favor of Sofiane Oumiha”.

A list of “suspect fights selected for examination” also shows the quarter-final of Souleymane Cissokho (future bronze medalist) against the Thai Sailom Adi in the welterweight, the semi-final of Sarah Ourahmoune (future silver medalist) against the Colombian Ingrit Valencia in the flies and the final of Estelle Mossely, Olympic champion and companion of Yoka, against the Chinese Yin Junhua in the lightweight. Two parts of the investigation of McLaren and his teams will fall again in the weeks and months to come. No French boxer or members of their entourage are directly accused of anything. If there is a scandal, it will have taken place outside their eyes and they too will be victims of a system put in place in the authorities. But the possibility of seeing Yoka losing his Olympic title, a decision that could only be taken by the sports authorities, has now taken a more concrete turn.