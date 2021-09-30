there will be no foreign spectators in Beijing

As in Tokyo this summer, the foreign public will remain at the door of the Olympics. The Beijing Winter Olympics (February 4-20, 2022) will be held without foreign spectators and will therefore be reserved for the Chinese public due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Olympic Committee announced on Wednesday (September 29).

This scenario is reminiscent of the last Games in Tokyo which ended up taking place behind closed doors. A solution excluded for the moment. However, the vaccine is a game-changer for the reception conditions for athletes and accredited persons. Only fully vaccinated participants will be exempt from quarantine, and will integrate a strict bubble, said the IOC. The others will have to observe 21 days of isolation, except “proof of medical exemption”.





These decisions, announced by the IOC but taken by the Chinese organizers, are a foretaste of the package of measures that will be unveiled in October to prevent the Winter Games from turning into the hotbed of contamination, a threat that had already poisoned the world. preparation for the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

The Olympic “bubble” – a closed-circuit organization now familiar to the sports world – also promises to be more rigorous than in Japan, will not allow mingling with the population, and provides for a daily Covid test for “all participants at the Games “, as well as” for the workforce “residing in China.