Three in four Venezuelans live in extreme poverty

Three in four residents live in extreme poverty in Venezuela, which is going through an unparalleled economic crisis after being a rich oil producer, according to a university study presented Wednesday, September 29. According to the National Survey on Living Conditions coordinated by the Catholic University Andres Bello (UCAB, private), 76.6% of households live in extreme poverty, that is to say that their income does not allow cover their food needs, and 94.5% of households live below the poverty line of $ 1.9 per day. “We have reached a poverty ceiling” while extreme poverty continues to increase, sociologist Luis Pedro España explained during the presentation of the survey.

In 2019-2020, according to survey, extreme poverty was 67.7% and 91.5% of people lived below the poverty line. According to the study, the population now stands at around 28.8 million while Venezuela has lost around 5 million people who left the country due to the economic and political crisis. Once considered one of the richest countries in South America thanks to its oil, Venezuela has seen its gross domestic product (GDP) fall by 80% since 2013, in particular due to the drop in its production and the price of the oil, but also mismanagement and the political crisis. The country is in the throes of hyperinflation with a completely devalued local currency which has given way to the dollar.





The costs of getting to work are starting to be higher than the compensation received. “ Sociologist Luis Pedro España

The study’s figures contrast with the official figures presented to Parliament, which show 17% of people living below the poverty line and 4% living in extreme poverty. According to the study, only 50% of Venezuelans of working age work. Women are the most affected with 33% of working women. With gasoline shortages and restrictions due to the pandemic, a “Mobility crisis” particularly affects the active population looking for work, underlines the study. “The costs to get to work are starting to be higher than the remuneration received” for a job, warns the sociologist. In Venezuela, the minimum wage with food stamps – which many government officials receive – barely exceed $ 2, which does not cover transport costs, even though average wages in the private sector are around $ 50 a month.

According to the study, only 65% ​​of the 11 million young people of study age (3 to 24 years) are enrolled in educational centers, down 5%. 17% of 16-24 year olds are enrolled in university. The survey is based on data collected from 17,402 families residing in 22 of the 24 states of Venezuela between February and April 2021.