Top 14 – USAP denies any agreement with Stade Toulousain to buy the last two years of Melvyn Jaminet’s contract

An increasingly concrete departure to Stade Toulousain from the back Melvyn Jaminet before the end of his contract at USAP is fueling the chronicle. However, the blood and gold club denies any agreement with the men of Ugo Mola and Didier Lacroix.

It is an open secret, the Stade Toulousain is interested in the back of the USAP, Melvyn Jaminet, whom he would aim to recruit next season after the departure of the back Maxime Médard, and to strengthen the position. back and scorer occupied by Thomas Ramos. “But the player, originally from the Var, is linked with the USAP until June 2024. An agreement was therefore needed between the two clubs to buy back the last two years of the contract (…) It is now done: the two parties have found common ground around a confidential sum “, advances La Dépêche.





Except that the USAP does not confirm this agreement to date. “Melvyn Jaminet is under contract with the club until 2024. There is no question of transfer, nor of money, we are not there. There is no agreement with anyone, explains Director General Bruno Rolland. That big clubs are interested in an emerging player is normal. The reverse would be surprising. Clubs have the means to anticipate their potential transfers. But for now, Melvyn is only focused on the current season and wants USAP to stay in the Top 14. “

On the transfer market, after Cheslin Kolbe from Toulouse to Toulon, and in parallel with Matthieu Jalibert linked to the Union Bordeaux-Bègles until 2023 but fueled by Racing 92, the name of Melvyn Jaminet regularly feeds the chronicle. All the more so in recent weeks, since his convincing start to the season in the Top 14 and the rain of awards he has received (Oscar Midi Olympique, Revelation of the 2020-2021 season, Best Pro D2 player in 2020-2021) .