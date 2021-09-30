More

    Touche Pas à Mon Poste: Adixia and Simon Castaldi (LMvsMonde6) as a couple, Benjamin Castaldi gives his opinion on their relationship

    Entertainment


    While Sophie Tapie gave a huge rant against Cyril Hanouna in Touche Pas à Mon Poste on September 28, 2021, Benjamin Castaldi him, spoke of the journey of his son, Simon Castaldi, in reality TV. “He made a choice. He made that choice during the Covid, he no longer had a school, etc. He wanted to experience it” explained the columnist. After a first appearance in The Princes and Princesses of Love 4, the 21-year-old continued on W9 with the filming of Objectif Reste du Monde and The Marseillais vs the rest of the World 6, in which he s ‘is put in a relationship with Adixia.


    Simon Castaldi and Adixia
    Simon Castaldi and Adixia – Credit (s): Instagram adixia

    And precisely, about this relationship, which is well on its way to last, Benjamin Castaldi gave his opinion and said on the set of C8: “He’s living his best life. He’s very happy with his girl Adixia. Apparently it’s going very well.”. This should reassure the reality TV candidate, who has already met the famous family of her boyfriend, with whom she moved into a nice house in the South of France … In the rest of the news, the The program Touche Pas à Mon Poste will soon be broadcast on Sunday? Cyril Hanouna made a big announcement about it.


