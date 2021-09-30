More

    towards a revaluation below inflation

    Business


    Unless there is a last-minute rebound, the supplementary pensions paid to former private sector employees should be revalued by 0.9%, at 1er November. This recommendation was made, Thursday, September 30, by the office of Agirc-Arrco – the body co-piloted by the social partners which manages this type of service. It is now up to the board of directors of the joint institution to decide, at a meeting scheduled for October 7, whether this option should be retained, but experience shows that it complies, in good standing. general, to the recommendations of the office.


    An increase of 0.9%, applied over the period from 1er November 2021 to October 31, 2022, means that supplementary pensions are highly susceptible to a loss of purchasing power, with inflation having been above this percentage for several months. This arbitration is justified by the desire to clean up the accounts and preserve the financial reserves of the regime: in 2020, Agirc-Arrco plunged back into the red with an overall result of – 4.1 billion euros, due to of the recession triggered by the Covid-19 epidemic.

    Read also Supplementary pension: who ultimately suffers the new Agirc-Arrco penalty?

    Bertrand bissuel


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleUnited States declares 23 species permanently extinct
    Next articleValverde wins and falls – The Team

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC