Toyota: a more muscular style for the future Aygo

He stays ! Toyota is preparing to launch a new generation of the Aygo, the third. The Japanese will therefore remain in the small city car market, while many brands have already left or are preparing to do so, starting with PSA, with whom Toyota was linked for the first two Aygo.

The Japanese are therefore going it alone for this new version. This is to say if he still believes in the potential of the car in a segment where it is becoming difficult to be profitable, mainly because of pollution standards. To ensure this profitability, the brand will bet on economies of scale within its own range, since the next Aygo will take over the basis of the new Yaris. The two vehicles will also be produced together on the Kolin lines in the Czech Republic.







The Aygo number 3 will be launched in 2022. As we can see with this prototype with lighter camouflage, the brand is finishing the development. These images from our scoop hunter show that the production version will be close to the Aygo X Prologue concept unveiled in the spring. The silhouette will gain in dynamism.





This prototype gives the impression of a small ball full of energy, a feeling reinforced by the large rims in the corners of the vehicle, the receding roof or the swept-back design of the rear door. We see on this model a canvas roof. The Aygo will therefore again be offered in a discoverable version. There will be a novelty: an adventurer-style look, announced by the concept. We can guess on the proto the raw plastic wheel arches.







Toyota has already announced that this Aygo will not be electric and will retain a classic gasoline unit. Its desire is to keep an entry-level model accessible to its customers, emphasizing that there is still a strong demand for this type of model. With the added advantage of competition that is becoming sparse.