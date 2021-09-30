Turtle delays five planes in Japan

Reading time: 2 min – Spotted on The Guardian

Rare fact reported by the Guardian: a two-kilogram turtle was seen on the tarmac at Narita International Airport, near Tokyo. The slowly moving reptile disrupted air service at Japan’s second busiest airport, delaying five planes on Friday, September 24.

The All-Nippon Airways Airbus A380 suffered a fifteen minute delay due to this animal incident. Coincidence or not, the aircraft’s fuselage is adorned with images of sea turtles, an embellishment made in July 2020 to inaugurate the carrier’s service in Hawaii, where these animals are considered sacred.





Turtles, a sign of a bright future

Ground workers are used to intervening in this kind of situation. But usually, it is stray cats, raccoon dogs or rabbits who squat on the tarmac. Turtles are extremely rare, comments the Mainichi Shimbun, a local media outlet.

According to airport staff, the reptile came from the retention basin located a hundred meters from the runway. All-Nippon Airways simply ignored the disruption.

“In Hawaii, sea turtles are considered lucky charms, and we hope that this turtle that came to see the plane heralds a bright future”, she said in a statement.