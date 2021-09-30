Twelve weeks suspension for Ryno Pieterse (Castres) after his dangerous tackle in the Top 14

The image of his gesture, spectacular and dangerous, aroused dismay throughout the Top 14. Wednesday, the second-line of Castres Ryno Pieterse received a twelve-week suspension for his horrible tackle on Bordeaux’s Maxime Lucu, the September 18 during the 3rd day. The South African had received a red card.
Le Castres was found guilty of ” dangerous game “And more particularly” tackle, charge, pull, push, or grab an opponent whose feet are off the ground », Indicates the press release of the National Rugby League.
He faced up to 24 weeks suspension
In view of the seriousness of the gesture, the disciplinary committee set the entry point for the sanction at 24 weeks of suspension, ” either a higher level than the higher level provided for by the disciplinary scale of the NRL “.
The commission however took into account extenuating circumstances, the youth of the player (23 years old), his clean disciplinary record and the remorse expressed. Pieterse had apologized to Lucu on Instagram the next day.
His suspension takes effect on the day of the match. The date of his requalification will be fixed later, Pieterse being likely to be included on the list of Castres players in the European Cup.