Twisted Metal: soon a return to PS5 in the form of a free-to-play?

It’s a rumor that has been circulating for a while now and which is now being consolidated by another major media: yes, Twisted Metal should make its comeback in the form of a video game on PS5 and here are some new ones. potential information.

The well-known site VGC just published an article as it would swing a stone in the pond: according to its own sources, the cult franchise Twisted Metal would make its return in a few years on PS5 in the form of a new game developed by… Lucid Games.

the developers of Destruction All-Stars on the project?

In case you missed it, Lucid Games is none other than the studio behind Destruction AllStars, the exclusive PlayStation 5 unveiled at the same time as the console and released earlier this year. This was an arena car fighting game in which you could get out even get out of the vehicle and continue the fight on foot to kick the butt of your opponents, in a flashy and watered down tone. Unfortunately, the economic model of the game – 80 € when it was released – was not suited to its design at all and the servers quickly emptied, leading to a painful failure.

But this time around, as VGC claims, Lucid Games and Sony wouldn’t make the same mistake twice: this new Twister Metal would therefore be free-to-play! Its release is even estimated at 2023, at the same time as the television series Twisted Metal. (itself piloted by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, writers of the films Deadpool and Zombieland). We therefore wisely await an officialization from the Japanese giant – or a denial, of course.





a cult PlayStation series

Twisted Metal is not just anything in the audiovisual landscape: started in 1995 on the first PlayStation, its creator is none other than the illustrious David Jaffe to whom we owe, a few years later, a certain God of War. In a style that is certainly very different, the developer has created here a mythical demolition derby lined with a real icon, Sweet Tooth, this fiery-haired clown who will become one of the machine’s mascots.

A very popular sequel was then released a year later in 1996, then two others still on PSOne in 1998 and 1999. If other titles quickly emerged during the early 2000s, the latest production is from 2012, with David Jaff returning to the helm. Unfortunately, the experience was not unanimous.

This comeback in the guise of a free-to-play could indeed pay off for Sony which, if it does well, could combine the title with the notoriety of the TV series… and come out a winner in several industries.

