Twitch strengthens its moderation tools against hate raids

Harshly criticized by its creators, and regularly accused of inaction in the face of violence from certain users, the Twitch platform, which allows you to film and broadcast yourself live (often by playing video games), announced in a blog post of new moderation tools, Wednesday September 29th.

Streamers will now be able to more effectively filter the chat that appears when their video is broadcast, by asking Internet users to authenticate their account with a phone number in order to participate and interact. Another new, less restrictive option allows you to allow chat only users who have a verified account with an email address.





These new measures are intended to stem the phenomenon of “hate raids” denounced by many streamers on Twitch: it is often several people creating a multitude of accounts to bombard a live broadcast with abusive, racist, sexist comments, etc. While it is still possible to link multiple Twitch accounts to the same phone number or email address, these new tools could still discourage some raiders or help site teams to quickly sanction all accounts. associated with an address or number.

Complaint against raiders

In recent weeks, the platform – under pressure from some users – has made several decisions to show that it takes moderation issues on the site seriously. On September 9, the company thus filed a complaint against two Internet users residing, according to a court document, in the Netherlands and Austria. They are accused of having created a large number of accounts to launch “raids” and harass streamers, automatically publishing sexist, racist and homophobic remarks on the channels concerned. These two users are also accused of trying to bypass the moderation of the site by creating multiple accounts as the Twitch teams banned the previous ones.

Many streamers recently took part in a strike movement on Twitch to call on the platform to create new moderation tools and to take stock of the severity of the harassment on the site. The impact of this day, entitled #ADayOffTwitch (“A day without Twitch”) and organized on 1er September, and especially its actual follow-up, are however difficult to estimate.

