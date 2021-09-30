Tyson Fury expects to face Deontay Wilder ‘more dangerous than ever’

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said on Wednesday that he expects “ a gigantic task »During his third fight against the American Deontay Wilder, on October 9 in Las Vegas. The Briton thinks his opponent will be ” more dangerous than ever because he will have nothing to lose “.
” If there’s one thing I don’t do it’s underestimate anyone, assured Fury during a virtual press conference. Whether it’s the smallest man in a room or the biggest, I will never underestimate anyone. Make no mistake: it will be “hit or miss” for Deontay Wilder. “
“You should never give up on Deontay Wilder”
Tyson Fury, undefeated in 31 fights (30 wins, including 21 before the limit, a draw), had stolen the WBC belt from Wilder in February 2020 in Las Vegas, by the referee’s stop after throwing the sponge, in the seventh round of a one-sided fight. Their first clash, in December 2018, epic, ended in a draw in Los Angeles, after the long overbearing Fury was knocked down in the ninth and 12th rounds.
” Everyone expects me to beat him – which I will – but you should never give up on Deontay Wilder. He’s a three-to-one underdog. He has everything to gain “, Continued Fury, more sober than usual in the media exercise.
“Wilder would beat Joshua, Usyk with no problem. Me, he can’t beat me ”
” Usyk did his job, commented Tyson Fury. He won his fight and good luck to him. There is not much more to say. Did I watch the fight? Yes. Did it hurt me to see Usyk win? Yes. Fury is aware that this result has almost nullified the possibility of a unification expected for several years against his compatriot.
” I was hoping Joshua would win the fight, said the British boxer. But he couldn’t, that’s it. My only concern now is beating Deontay Wilder, the most dangerous heavyweight around. Because in my opinion, Wilder would beat Joshua, Usyk and all the other heavyweights without a problem. But, me, he can’t beat me. […] I don’t care about anything other than Wilder. So I’ll get rid of him first, then (October 10), we can talk about my next opponent. But for now, I don’t care. “