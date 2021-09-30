United States declares 23 species permanently extinct

Arthur ALLEN / Cornell Lab of Ornithology / AFP The ivory-billed woodpecker was last seen in 1944 in Lousiane.

ANIMALS – This is sad news. The American authorities declared 23 species permanently extinct on September 29. Among them are the Bachman’s Warbler, the ivory-billed woodpecker, two species of freshwater fish, eight species of mussels and a plant.

The Federal Fish and Wildlife Service said in a statement “these species are extinct”, adding that “the growing effects of climate change are to be expected to further exacerbate these threats” .

The press release highlights “how human activity can push species into decline and extinction, contributing to the loss of habitable space, overexploitation, and the introduction of invasive species and disease”.





Endemic species

The ivory-billed woodpecker belongs to the woodpecker family (which also includes the best-known woodpecker). Its plumage was black and white, with a red crest for males, and it measured around two feet. It was last seen is April 1944, in northeast Louisiana. It was classified as an endangered species in 1967, in particular because of the disappearance of forests constituting its habitat, but also because of collectors. The process to remove the 23 missing from the classification of threatened species has been launched.

The species declared extinct Wednesday also include eleven species from Hawaii and the island of Guam, again including several birds, and one species of bat.

Animals living on islands are more easily threatened with extinction due to their isolation. Hawaii and the Pacific Islands have more than 650 endangered plant and animal species, more than any other state in the United States. Many do not exist anywhere else in the world.

According to the authorities, these 23 species were classified as endangered too late to be saved. Despite everything, this status has made it possible “to protect from extinction more than 99% of the species” which benefit from it, according to them.

