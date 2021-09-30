United States Federal Services Announce Total Extinction of 23 Different Animal Species

the essential

The federal services of the United States, in charge of the protection of the fauna (Fish and Wildlife Service) made public this Wednesday a list of 23 different species considered as definitively “extinct”. The organization points to the consequences of human activities.

You may no longer see Bachman’s Warbler or Molokai Climber. The federal services of the United States, in charge of the protection of fauna (Fish and Wildlife Service) published this Wednesday, September 29 a list of 23 different species considered as definitively “extinct”. Water pollution, poaching, deforestation: the document that was unveiled by this American organization lists the various causes for the definitive disappearance of these animals. This report “highlights how human activity can push species into decline and extinction, contributing to the loss of habitable space, overexploitation, and the introduction of invasive species and diseases”, say the services federal governments “in a statement.” The growing effects of climate change are to be expected to further exacerbate these threats





“Each of these 23 species represents a permanent loss for the natural heritage of our country and for the world’s biodiversity,” responded Bridget Fahey, head of species classification for the Fish and Wildlife Service. The list includes, among other things, a particular species of bat, different species of mussels and very diverse categories of fish.

Finding the Ivory-billed Woodpecker

All the animals that were listed by the American federal services were all part of the list of endangered species in 1960. However, their final disappearance will not be recorded until three months after the announcement of the US Fish and Wildlife Service: several species are likely to resurface. The scientific community is betting in particular on the reappearance of a majestic white and black bird, endowed with a red crest for the males: the ivory-billed woodpecker. The animal, which is part of the picidae and which measured no more than 50 centimeters has not been seen since 1944.

This was without counting the testimony of John Fitzpatrick, bird biologist at Cornell University (located in the city of Ithaca in New York State), who claimed in a study to have rediscovered the Ivory-billed woodpecker. in Arkansas, in 2005. The scientist also denounced a “premature” decision on the part of the American federal services. For its part, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), has still not considered the species as extinct. The Fish and Wildlife Service hopes that the publication of this list will in any case make it possible to raise funds to support the protection of wildlife.