“Upon hearing that I was homosexual, my grandfather kicked me out of the house”

Journalist Christophe Beaugrand called on a surrogate mother in the United States to experience the joys of fatherhood with her husband. He tells this beautiful and long adventure in a book, Daddy’s son (s) , which will be released on October 7. On this occasion, he agreed to answer our questions and notably talks about his grandmother’s reaction to discovering his homosexuality.

Journalist on LCI, host on TF1 with Denis Brogniart and Iris Mittenaere in Ninja warrior or columnist for Big heads by Laurent Ruquier on RTL, Christophe Beaugrand, 44, is now also the author of the book Daddy’s son (s) to be published on Thursday, October 7 by editions. On this occasion, the father of little Valentin and husband of Ghislain agreed to answer our questions.

TV-Leisure : Why did you write this book?

Christophe Beaugrand: Basically, I wanted my son Valentin to know his story. So I started taking notes on our family. We lived with Ghislain, my husband, a particular experience that is Gestation Pour Autrui (Surrogacy). I wanted to explain as well as possible what we went through to break down clichés, stereotypes, respond to criticism without embellishing reality: it’s a long procedure that comes at a cost, so don’t be afraid to speak up silver [plus de 100.000 euros, ndlr] but it is also a beautiful love story.

In adolescence, your mother realizes your homosexuality and tells you: “We must not stray from the right path“…

At the time, we didn’t talk about homosexuality. It didn’t exist. Indeed this sentence marked me but it did not last. My mother was, like many parents worried, that I would not be happy because I would not have a normal life, etc. She went to see a shrink who reassured her. I am lucky to have a loving mother who has helped me a lot. This book should also be a source of hope for parents who are worried: you can be homosexual, be happy, get married and start a family!

On the other hand, you have been rejected by a member of your family. How do you overcome this ordeal?

I was 20 years old, I was studying journalism in Bordeaux and I lived with my grandparents. When I heard that I was gay, my grandfather chased me out of the house and no longer spoke to me, including at my father’s funeral. It’s violent but the rest of the family supported me.

Finally, it is thanks to Francois Fillon that you and your husband Ghislain have decided to start surrogacy to have your child …





Yes, we were in the preparations for the wedding, it was the presidential campaign and we were afraid that Fillon would be elected: he had announced that he would make adoptions by homosexual couples impossible, and surrogacy abroad very complicated. It was Ghislain who told me: “There you have to go!“. I felt ready for a long time but I wanted him to be too: he is 12 years younger than me!

Why is the United States chosen for surrogacy?

Because everything has been well regulated for 30 years with respect for women. The surrogate mother is not the one who donates her eggs. These women are also selected on their financial means, they must have good income so that money is not a motivation. Whitney, who bore our child, had already started a family of her own and was very keen to help two men become dads. In the United States, agencies select surrogate mothers, egg donors, clinics, lawyers for administrative procedures …

There are still some difficulties. Which ones?

When the child is born in the United States, he automatically has a passport but there is another fight that starts in France for the recognition of the child’s civil status. We must indeed find a judge who validates the American decision which recognized us as fathers, but there is a real injustice according to the city where we live. In Paris or Montpellier for example, it’s fast. In Nanterre, we have one chance in two. In the Yvelines, you have to go on two or three years of procedure! It all depends on the convictions of the president of the tribunal. Result: the child has a French identity card but, in civil status, it does not exist, it is a ghost!

Even if you and Ghislain have undertaken the steps together, only one of you is recognized as a biological father …

In the eyes of the law, there is a biological father and an “intended father” as they say in the United States. In our case, it was the doctor who chose which of us would be the biological father. We know this because for genetic reasons, especially in the event of illness, it is important to know it. But we do not say more because it would de-legitimize the non-biological father. However, it is a real parental project for two.

What will you say to Valentine the day he asks you why he doesn’t have a mom?

It will inevitably happen and we will tell him the truth: we are two men in love who asked a lady to help us become parents. There is now a lot of diversity, of single-parent families. Society is changing.

What if Valentine asks for a little brother or a little sister?

We will see … We are not there yet. We take out a loan or we sell the house [Il rit]. Why not ? But it’s already so great and miraculous to have a child!