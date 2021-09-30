USA-Values ​​to watch on Wall Street (updated)

(Updated with Perrigo, Virgin Galactic)

PARIS, Sept. 30 (Reuters) – Top stocks to watch Thursday on Wall Street, where index futures suggest an opening up around 0.4%:

* MERCK & CO MRK.N announced on Thursday the acquisition of ACCELERON PHARMA XLRN.O for $ 11.5 billion (approximately € 9.9 billion), an acquisition which should enable it to strengthen its portfolio of rare diseases.

* PERRIGO PRGO.N – The pharmaceutical group gains 14.5% in pre-market trading after the announcement of an amicable agreement with the Irish tax authorities on a dispute dating back to 2018 which provides for a payment of 1.64 billion d ‘euros.

* VIRGIN GALACTIC SPCE.N jumped 10% on the pre-stock market after announcing that it had obtained the green light from the American federal authorities to resume its flights.





* FACEBOOK FB.O – Russia could impose a fine on the social network that could reach 10% of its annual turnover in the country for what it considers to be repeated breaches of an obligation to remove illegal content, reports Thursday the daily Vedomosti.

* OLAPLEX HOLDINGS OLPX.O – The hair products brand is due to debut on the Nasdaq this Thursday after setting its IPO price at $ 21 per share, which values ​​it at $ 13.6 billion.

* LORDSTOWN RIDE.O – The electric carmaker’s stock was up 6.9% in pre-market trading after reports from Bloomberg News that the group is preparing to sell a factory to Foxconn Technology 2354.T.

* APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT APO.N – The private equity group has announced the acquisition by a fund group of part of the activities of Mitsubishi Chemical 4188.T for 85 billion yen (approximately 655 million euros).

(Written by Marc Angrand)