V11, Supersonic … Dyson realizes up to € 120 off its bestsellers for a very limited time

Dyson spoils its aficionados by offering up to € 120 off its bestsellers

The Dyson bestsellers are displayed at knockdown prices until October 3 on the brand’s website.

After Samsung on Amazon, Nike and its end-of-season sales, it’s Dyson’s turn to organize a 100% promotions week. Until October 3 included, the British appliance manufacturer is making great offers on all of its product categories.

We find exclusively on the brand’s website the stick vacuum cleaners for which it is famous, but also Supersonic hair dryers as well as ultra-quiet fans and air purifiers with discounts of up to € 120.

While device prices remain very high, Dyson technology is unanimously praised for its quality and robustness (according to a survey by the Test-Achats consumer association carried out among more than 24,400 users, vacuum cleaners from the brand are ranked first in terms of reliability) and its limitless innovation that makes life easier for users and revolutionizes household use in homes. Moreover, the principle of the brand and its founder is to only release a product if it is revolutionary. And it works, since it was she who imposed the bagless vacuum cleaner as the new standard, now adopted by more than 70% of French people. Whether you are a fan of the brand or are curious to try it, here is a small overview of the offers available until October 3 on Dyson.fr:

Dyson V11 ™ Absolute Extra Cordless Vacuum | 549 € instead of 649 € (100 € reduction)

Dyson

With 20% more power than its predecessor, the Dyson V11 Absolute Extra vacuum offers powerful cleaning of all types of floors. It captures 99.9% of microscopic particles and thanks to its two interchangeable batteries, it can display up to 60 minutes of autonomy to clean the whole house. Its LCD screen clearly displays the remaining autonomy and allows you to easily choose between Eco, Auto and Boost modes to better manage your cleaning. Even if it intelligently optimizes its power and autonomy itself.

Dyson V11 ™ Absolute Extra Pro Cordless Vacuum (Gold) | 679 € instead of € 799 (120 € reduction)

Dyson



Here we enter the very very high end of the brand with a base price that is close to 800 €. Under the hood ? The Dyson Hyperdymium ™ motor which impellers at 125,000 rpm, 14 cyclones which generate a centrifugal force of 79,000 G to project the dust into the bin without clogging the filter so that there is no loss of suction and a fully sealed six-layer Dyson filtration system that captures 99.7% of particles as fine as 0.3 microns. For a user, “vacuuming becomes pleasure”.

Dyson Supersonic ™ Gray / Fuchsia Hair Dryer | 339 € instead of € 399 (60 € reduction)

Dyson

Dyson has achieved the feat of transforming brushing into a technological feat. Lauded by all beauty influencers, her Supersonic dries hair quickly without extreme heat. By controlling the temperature over 40 times per second, it protects the fiber from damage caused by extreme heat. Its digital motor offers 3 precise speed settings as well as 4 precise heat settings. It comes with several magnetic tips that adapt to different hair types and hairstyles and offers easy rotation and adjustment while blow drying.

Dyson Pure Cool Me ™ Personal Fan Purifier | 249 € instead of € 349 (100 € reduction)

Dyson

Scientifically tested by the Institut Pasteur de Lille, the Dyson Cool Me air purifier eliminates more than 99% of particles as small as viruses thanks to a hermetic filtration system combining an activated carbon filter and a HEPA filter in fiber. glass. It projects a flow of purified AND refreshing air precisely directed by Dyson Core Flow ™ technology.

Dyson Cool ™ Tower Fan | 249 € instead of € 349 (100 € reduction)

Dyson

Need to cover a larger space? The AM07 tower fan is specially designed for floors and large surfaces. Without blades, it is safe and easy to clean and above all restores fresh and homogeneous air thanks to Air Multiplier ™ technology.

Buying from the official Dyson website allows you to enjoy free 24-hour delivery, a 30-day right of withdrawal as well as the option to pay in 4 installments at no cost. This also guarantees you to benefit from the brand’s after-sales service and the best advice on how to use your devices.

