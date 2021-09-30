Valve reportedly working on a new standalone VR headset

Valve is investing more and more in the hardware world. After the Steam Machine, the Valve Index and the Steam Deck, the firm would be working on a new VR headset, intended to compete with the Oculus Quest 2.

Sources: Ars Technica and Brad lynch

The information comes from American YouTuber specializing in VR Brad Lynch and was confirmed by the multimedia site Ars Technica. Brad lynch searched the public code for Steam VR and crosschecked his findings with various patents filed by Valve recently. He concludes that Valve is working on a standalone virtual reality headset project. This one would wear the codename Deckard. According to Ars Techica, Valve is even working on two projects: this stand-alone helmet, and another helmet closer to the Valve Index in its design. The first would have besides need the help of another company, external, to help Valve design a standalone headset that could rival the performance of Oculus headsets. They would also have benefited from external actors to work on the headset controls, and on the integrated SteamVR virtual interface. However, the site claims that neither project is close to commercialization.





Brad Lynch affirms that thanks to the various sources which he cross-checked, he would have discovered some technical specificities of Valve Deckard: the presence of an internal processor and antennas for Wi-Fi. Ars Technica adds that Valve would be working on a internal tracking system, in order to dispense with bases to be placed around the player. The site goes on to claim that, according to their sources, Valve’s headset has lenses closer to the face, offering better performance, better weight distribution and more comfortable virtual movement for the user.

Ars Technica remembers that by launching the Steam Deck, a portable device running SteamOS 3, Valve may be testing its Linux environment on a standalone device in order to prepare this new helmet. Also, they point out that Valve is known for its many projects, prototypes and other dead-in-the-bud concepts. We should therefore not yet hope too much, even if it is quite plausible that the firm is working on a new VR headset, which would have a great chance of being autonomous in order to position itself vis-à-vis Oculus products. .

So let’s wait a few months, or even a few years, before knowing if a possible Half-Life: Alyx 2 will have to be played on the Valve Index, or on the Valve Deckard (if he keeps that name until then).

