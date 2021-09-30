Valverde wins and falls – The Team

Back to competition after his retirement during the 7th stage of the Vuelta on August 20, after a heavy fall in a bend (broken collarbone), the Spaniard Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won the 3rd stage on Thursday. of the Tour of Sicily between Termini Imerese and Caronia (180 km).
During a finish for punchers made for him, the Spaniard was able to count on the work of his teammates before winning the sprint in front of Alessandro Covi (UAE) and Jhonatan Restrepo (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and taking the lead of the general classification before the 4th and last stage on Friday.
But Valverde, 41, could have had a hard time keeping up in a stage that will include two non-category climbs (one of 24 km at 4.2% and one of 10 km at 6.4%) because he fell heavily, just after. the finish line, presumably due to a careless error. “It’s always good to win but I would have preferred not to win and not to fall”, did he declare.
Romain Bardet (Team DSM), also back after a cold snap at the European Championships on September 8, is in good shape and took 5th place on Thursday in the winner’s time. This Friday, he will evolve on a terrain which, with two climbs in 180 km, should suit him.