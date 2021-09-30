Vitesse Arnhem – Rennes: probable lines, channel and time of the match

It’s the day of the Europa League Conference, after the Champions League on Tuesday and Wednesday: from 9:00 p.m. this Thursday, September 30, 2021, follow the Vitesse Arnhem – Rennes match live. This match will be broadcast on RMC Sport 1. Live score, team composition, other matches: everything you need to know about this European night.





Stade Rennais continues the group stage of the Europa League Conference on the pitch at Vitesse Arnhem, on Matchday 2. Two weeks earlier, the Breton club achieved a big performance against Tottenham at Roazhon Park (2-2). Faced with one of the favorites for the final victory, the SRFC scored by Flavien Tait and Gaëtan Laborde. Bruno Genesio’s men face a Dutch team which dominates Group G after an initial success on the lawn of the Slovenes of Mura (2-0). Thirteenth in Ligue 1, the Rennais were satisfied last Sunday with a draw in Bordeaux (1-1), with a realization of Gaëtan Laborde. Facing the partners of Benjamin Bourigeaud is a club which is in ninth place in its national championship, nine lengths behind the leader Ajax Amsterdam.





The probable line-ups of Vitesse Arnhem – Rennes

At the moment, the trend in team composition is as follows. Come back to Topmercato an hour before the start of the match, and we will give you the official composition of Vitesse Arnhem – Rennes.

Vitesse Arnhem, probable team composition: Schubert – Hajek, Bazoer, Doekhi – Yapi, Bero, Tornstad, Wittek – Tannane, Gboho – Baden Frederiksen.

Rennes, the probable team composition: A. Gomis – H. Traoré (cap.), Badé, Aguerd, Meling – Bourigeaud, Santamaria, Tait, Sulemana – Guirassy, ​​Terrier.







Vitesse Arnhem – Rennes: on which channel?

The Vitesse Arnhem – Rennes match will be broadcast live on RMC Sport 1 from 9:00 p.m. It is therefore a meeting that you will not be able to see in clear, tonight, RMC Story will broadcast Real Sociedad – Monaco and W9 will broadcast OM-Galatasaray. While unable to follow this match live on TV or streaming, you can follow Vitesse Arnhem – Rennes score on our results page. Goals, cards… follow this match minute by minute live.